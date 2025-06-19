Margaret M. Traut, 87, Sartell

November 14, 1937 - June 19, 2025

Margaret Traut, age 87, of Sartell, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 26th, 2025, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 25th, from 4:00–7:00 PM at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell, with parish prayers beginning at 4:00 PM. The burial will take place at the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

She was born November 14, 1937, to Lawrence and Loretta (Riedman) Freihammer and married Floyd Traut on August 21, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who found her greatest joy in time spent with family. Margaret loved gardening, cooking, baking, her flowers, and her hospitality reflected the warmth she shared with all.

Margaret is survived by her children, Diane (Robert) Stommes, DuWayne (Diane) Traut, Brenda Lee (Al) Schmitt, Edward (Marta) Traut, Gerold (Ruthanne) Traut, and Jim (Amy) Traut; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Frank (Carol) Freihammer, Larry (Bev) Freihammer, Steve (Linda) Freihammer, Kathy (Roger) Thell, Rosann Wentland, Lollie (Tom) Traut, John (Carol) Freihammer, Jim (Nancy) Freihammer, Theresa (Gene) Hollenkamp, Marilyn (Joe) Orren, Veronica(Tom) Freihammer; sister-in-law, Donna Traut; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; sister, Rita; brothers, Fred, Tom, Peter and Michael Freihammer; sisters-in-law, Liz Freihammer and Bev Freihammer; and brother- in-law, Art Scapanski.

A special “Thank You” to Rosann Wentland, St. Croix Hospice, and the staff at The Gardens at Foley for their exceptional care.