June 22, 1935 – August 4, 2025

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Margaret Irene Hormann, age 90, who passed away on Monday, August 4, 2025 at Sterling Park Nursing Home in Waite Park. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Margaret was born June 22, 1935 to Ursula (Rauch) and Lawrence K. Johnson in Waite Park, Minnesota. She was the youngest of nine children and grew up with the freedom to play and keep up with her older siblings. As a young girl she was athletic and excelled at ice skating, roller skating and softball. She also raced stock cars for her brother.

She married Charlie Hormann on June 9, 1956 and together they raised four children in St Cloud. After their youngest was born, Margaret attended SCSU and took early childhood education classes before embarking on a fulfilling career with Head Start. She was also highly involved in the St. Augustine School PTA where her children attended grade school. It was there that she and Charlie met wonderful life-long friends. Summers were spent at their cabin on Williams Lake in Northern MN, entertaining friends and family.

Margaret’s grandchildren remember her as being fun and willing to act as goofy as they were.

Her children remember her as strong and independent, capable of doing anything she put her mind to; although, she was good at convincing others to do things for her too. In her later years, Margaret enjoyed watching professional baseball and football games and knew all the team players and their stats.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie (2019) and all her siblings. She is survived by her children, Gail (Pete) Grewe, Pat (Tim) O’Brien, Tom (Nancy) Hormann and Kelly Hormann along with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, please take a moment to recall a special memory you have of Margaret.