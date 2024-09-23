Margaret A. “Marge” Fleck, 90, St. Cloud

October 22, 1933 - September 21, 2024

attachment-Margaret Fleck loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Margaret A. “Marge” Fleck, age 90, of St. Cloud. Marge passed away peacefully September 21, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta with family at her side. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Marge was born October 22, 1933 in St. Cloud to William and Evelyn (Treichel) Laudenbach. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. She married Duane A. “Pete” Fleck on June 21, 1955 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. In addition to raising her family, she was a 30-year volunteer for Birthline and served as Secretary for 15 of those years. She will be remembered as having a strong faith in God. She was an active member of Holy Spirit Parish where she served as Eucharistic Minister and was a member of Christian Women, Mission Group and Befrienders.

Marge is survived by her husband Pete, children Deborah Gleason of Lino Lakes, Dianne (John) Roisen of Forest City, Iowa, Peter (Kyong) Fleck of Silverdale, WA, Doug (Kim) Fleck of Lees Summit, MO, Cheryl (Bill) Roth of Olathe, KS, Greg Fleck of Rice, Kristi (Dan) King of Grandview, MO, Jill (Craig) Bernhagen of Savage, MN, and Stacey (Tim) McLennan of Gardner, KS, 29 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, siblings August Laudenbach, Leonard (Marge) Laudenbach, Michael (Irene) Laudenbach, Daniel (Sue) Laudenbach, and Toni Nelson. She is also survived by in-laws Hattie Laudenbach, Lucy Laudenbach, Arlene Laudenbach, Andy Bechtold, Richard Witte, Dick Taufen, Elaine (Russ) Sowa, and Bill (Karen) Fleck as well many other relatives.

Preceding Marge in death were her parents, daughter-in law Karel Fleck, and brothers Jerry, Earl, Bill Jr. (Shirley), Bernie and Ernie Laudenbach and sisters June Schmidt, Bernadette Bechtold, Rosie Taufen and Cecilia Witte and in-laws Gilbert (Theresa) Schmidt, Rose Pierskalla, Irene Laudenbach, Ronald Nelson, Darel Fleck, Alvina Fleck, Sis and Chuck Schultz, Babe and Audrey Fleck.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A special thank you to the staffs at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, CentraCare Hospice and Country Manor for their kindness and care.