Margaret A. Fuchs, 93 Sartell

September 9, 1925 - May 26, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Margaret A. Fuchs, age 93 of Sartell who passed on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday both at the Gathering Space of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Parish Prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Gathering Space in Sartell. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Margaret was born September 9, 1925 in St. Nicholas, Minnesota to John and Frances (Schreifels) Flaschenriem. She married Edmund Hartman and he would later pass away. Margaret worked as a laborer at Lanz Lenses for over 30 years. She then married Elmer Fuchs. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the East Side V.F.W. Post #4847 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed the Minnesota Twins, playing 500, embroidering dish towels, flowers, search words and in her early years, dancing.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jeremy Frey, Mike Fandel; five great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Cecilia Jones, Lawrence (Mary Ann) Flaschenriem, Hildegarde (David) Brown-Hahn, Irene Rohr, Agnes (David) Hennen, Clara Witte, Edwin Flaschenriem; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Edmund Hartman and Elmer Fuchs; daughter, Doris Frey in 2018; brothers and sisters, Andrew, Wilfred, Agatha, Alois, and John.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Country Manor and CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care given to Margaret.