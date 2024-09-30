March Will Be A “Family Affair” At Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The "Queen of Hip Hop Soul" will be wowing fans in Minnesota next year. Mary J. Blige is bringing her "For My Fans" tour to the Xcel Energy Center on March 16th.

Blige is going on tour in support of her latest album "Gratitude" which will drop on November 15th. She has won nine Grammy Awards including Best Female R&B Vocal Performance twice and Best R&B Album. Blige also won a Primetime Emmy Award for her Superbowl LVI halftime show.

Blige says she is excited to kick off the new tour for her fans and can't wait to hit the road and see everyone. She will be joined on tour by three-time R&B Grammy winner NE-YO and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Mario. Pre-sale tickets go on sale starting on Tuesday with tickets for the general public going on sale on Friday.

