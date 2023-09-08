Man Riding Lawn Mower Serious Hurt in Collision with Van

GENOLA (WJON News) -- A man riding a lawn mower was seriously hurt in a collision with a van.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 near Genola in Morrison County.

Both the lawn mower and the van were going north on the highway when the van rear-ended the mower.

Fifty-six-year-old Kurt Lucking of Genola was taken to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 29-year-old Sierra Meyer, was not hurt.

