Man Riding Lawn Mower Serious Hurt in Collision with Van
GENOLA (WJON News) -- A man riding a lawn mower was seriously hurt in a collision with a van.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 near Genola in Morrison County.
Both the lawn mower and the van were going north on the highway when the van rear-ended the mower.
Fifty-six-year-old Kurt Lucking of Genola was taken to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the van, 29-year-old Sierra Meyer, was not hurt.
