Man Pleads Guilty to Amended Charge in Monticello Shooting Case
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello has pleaded guilty to an amended charge in the case.
Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd-degree intentional murder and 1st-degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent to Montissippi Park.
An amended criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court determined there was a self-defense component to the case and Tilbury has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possessing a stolen firearm.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police Tilbury and the victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels got into a physical altercation last January when Nickels was shot.
Tilbury then fled the scene before officers arrived.
Court records show authorities tracked Tilbury's footprints through the snow to a garage in a nearby neighborhood and arrested him.
Tilbury will be sentenced later this week.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lane Closures Starting on Highway 10 in St. Cloud
- Briggs Chain of Lakes Gets Grant for Phosphorous Study
- Road Construction 2023: Stearns County
- Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collections Announced
- Expert: Minnesotans Should Expect Dreadful Mosquito Season