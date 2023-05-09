Man Pleads Guilty to Amended Charge in Monticello Shooting Case

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello has pleaded guilty to an amended charge in the case.

Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd-degree intentional murder and 1st-degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent to Montissippi Park.

An amended criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court determined there was a self-defense component to the case and Tilbury has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possessing a stolen firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police Tilbury and the victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels got into a physical altercation last January when Nickels was shot.

Tilbury then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Court records show authorities tracked Tilbury's footprints through the snow to a garage in a nearby neighborhood and arrested him.

Tilbury will be sentenced later this week.

