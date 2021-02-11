Accused Buffalo Clinic Shooter Charged, Bail Set

BUFFALO -- The man accused in the Buffalo Clinic mass shooting has been charged with six felonies and a gross misdemeanor.

Sixty-seven-year-old Gregory Ulrich faces a 2nd-degree murder charge, four charges of 1st-degree premeditated attempted murder, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, and gross misdemeanor possession of a handgun in a public place without a permit.

The criminal complaint describes Ulrich walking into the clinic and setting off two homemade bombs inside and shooting the five victims, some of whom were hit multiple times. One of the victims died from her injuries, three more remain hospitalized and a fifth person was released but will require surgery.

The bombs damaged the entryway and a desk inside the clinic. A third undetonated bomb was found inside as was the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

Court records show Ulrich called 911 minutes later and surrendered to the police.

Ulrich is being held in the Wright County Jail on $10-million bail without conditions or $5-million with conditions. His next appearance is scheduled for March 22nd.