Ulrich Makes Second Court Appearance For Buffalo Clinic Shooting

BUFFALO -- Gregory Ulrich made his second court appearance Monday morning related to the shootings at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo last month.

During the hearing, a judge approved Ulrich's attorney's request for a Rule 20 evaluation to determine Ulrich's competency to stand trial.

The judge also granted Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes two discovery request - to obtain a DNA sample from Ulrich and to keep the victim's information confidential.

The sixty-seven-year-old has been charged with six felonies and a gross misdemeanor related to the shooting that injured four health employees and killing a fifth.

He faces a 2nd-degree murder charge, four charges of 1st-degree premeditated attempted murder, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, and gross misdemeanor possession of a handgun in a public place without a permit.

Ulrich’s next hearing is scheduled for May 20th.