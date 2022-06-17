Ulrich Gets Life Without Parole

BUFFALO -- A man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo.

A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant.

Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.