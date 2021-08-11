Man Accused in Buffalo Clinic Shooting Competent to Face Charges

BUFFALO -- The man accused in the mass shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo last February has been found competent to face the charges against him.

Sixty-eight-year-old Gregory Ulrich is accused of killing a woman and injuring four other people in the shooting.

A Wright County District Court judge ordered Ulrich to undergo a mental competency exam at a hearing in March. The report came back in May indicating Ulrich was competent to face the charges against him.

Ulrich is charged with 2nd-degree murder, four charges of 1st-degree premeditated attempted murder, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, and gross misdemeanor possession of a handgun in a public place without a permit.

The criminal complaint describes Ulrich walking into the clinic on February 9th, setting off two homemade bombs inside, and shooting the five victims, some of whom were hit multiple times.

The bombs damaged the entryway and a desk inside the clinic. A third undetonated bomb was found inside as was the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

Court records show Ulrich called 911 minutes later and surrendered to the police. He is being held in the Wright County Jail on $10-million bail without conditions or $5-million with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 21st.

