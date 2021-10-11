Buffalo Clinic Shooting Suspect Indicted on 1st-Degree Murder

BUFFALO -- A Wright County grand jury has indicted Gregory Ulrich on a charge of 1st-degree premeditated murder and four counts of 1st-degree attempted premeditated murder following the February shooting spree at a Buffalo clinic.

The 68-year-old Ulrich is accused of walking into the Allina Clinic on February 9th, 2021, and opening fire, killing Lindsay Overbay and wounding four others.

Get our free mobile app

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says he was delayed in convening the grand jury until it was determined Ulrich was competent to face the charges. His competency was determined on August 11th and the grand jury handed up the indictments on Friday.

Ulrich remains held on $5-million bail with conditions or $10-million bail without conditions. He's due back in court on October 18th.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.