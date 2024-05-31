Man Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371 near Fort Ripley.

Sixty-one-year-old Steven Jacobson of Pequot Lakes was driving north when his vehicle went off the road and hit a sign. Troopers say he may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

Get our free mobile app

Jacobson was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES