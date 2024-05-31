Man Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371 near Fort Ripley.
Sixty-one-year-old Steven Jacobson of Pequot Lakes was driving north when his vehicle went off the road and hit a sign. Troopers say he may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.
Get our free mobile app
Jacobson was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Donate to Quiet Oaks Hospice/Dancing With Our Stars
- Salem Lutheran Moves Forward With COP House Negotiations
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride
- 10-Year Enrollment Changes At All Minnesota Universities
- Renovations Nearly Complete At St. Cloud Country Club