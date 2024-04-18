MN Investigators Ask for Public’s Help Locating Fugitive

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating a wanted fugitive.

Thirty-six-year-old William Amick III is charged in Fillmore County with 13 felony counts related to child sexual abuse material including using minors in sexual performance, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, and possession of pornographic work involving a minor. The incidents involve multiple victims between the ages of newborn and 7 years old.

Amick also goes by “E.” He lived in Mabel and Rushford for approximately two years until May 2023. His whereabouts since that time are unknown. He may or may not still be in Minnesota.

Amick is a white man, 6' 3", 123 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Amick often uses a false female identity when he interacts with other men online to create child sexual abuse material involving the men’s children.

Investigators believe Amick receives payments from people. His financial supporters may not know his true identity or be aware of his criminal activity.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information on Amick’s whereabouts is urged to submit a tip using the U.S. Marshals Service web tip form, www.p3tips.com/USMS.aspx, or tip line, 877-WANTED-2

Amick is also wanted in Pennsylvania on an unrelated case of a similar nature.

READ RELATED ARTICLES