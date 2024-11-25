Man Airlifted To Hospital After Falling Down Stairs

Man Airlifted To Hospital After Falling Down Stairs

EVANSVILLE (WJON News) -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a staircase.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home that was under construction in Evansville at about 3:34 p.m. on Sunday.

The 70-year-old man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office says it appears the man was working in the home when he fell down the stairs or had a medical emergency causing him to fall down the stairs.  Foul play is not suspected.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born

To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON