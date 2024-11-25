Man Airlifted To Hospital After Falling Down Stairs

EVANSVILLE (WJON News) -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a staircase.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home that was under construction in Evansville at about 3:34 p.m. on Sunday.

The 70-year-old man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says it appears the man was working in the home when he fell down the stairs or had a medical emergency causing him to fall down the stairs. Foul play is not suspected.

