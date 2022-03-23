Madelyn E. Hagen, 88, St. Cloud

June 26, 1933 - March 21, 2022

attachment-Madelyn Hagen loading...

Funeral services celebrating the life of Madelyn E. Hagen, 88, of St. Cloud will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. Madelyn passed away unexpectedly, with family by her side, on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Darrin Seaman will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 12 Noon on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Madelyn was born on June 26, 1933 in St. Cloud to Walter and Sylvia (Hawkins) Weihrauch. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1951. She married Leon Hagen on May 25, 1957 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Two children, Linda and David, were born to this union. Madelyn was employed as an accountant and office manager for 39 years and retired from Rubald Beverage Company in 1998. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, and served on the Fellowship and Decorating Committee. She also enjoyed Wednesday morning Bible Study.

Madelyn enjoyed decorating her home and always wanted her family and guests to feel comfortable and welcome. She also enjoyed traveling and cruises. Most of all, Madelyn cherished her family and grandchildren. She was always in the front row seat for all of their sporting and special events. Her grandchildren fondly remember grandma’s special attention throughout the years, most especially each of their trips to Disney World. She will be lovingly remembered for her generosity, charity and as being the ultimate hostess.

She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Leon; children, Linda Hagen of St. Cloud, Dave (Julie) of Sartell; grandchildren, Parker, Gabrielle and Shaelyn Hagen; brother, Roger Weihrauch of St. Cloud; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon Weirauch; and beloved aunts and uncles.