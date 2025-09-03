November 25, 1927 - August 31, 2025

Luanne Caywood, age 97 of Foley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 31, 2025 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 5, 2025 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 4th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Luanne Catherine Caywood was born November 25, 1927 in Foley, MInnesota to Edward and Regina (Bolduc) Brenny. She married Clyde Caywood on November 28, 1950 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. She worked for Atchison-Topeka-Santa Fe Railroad from 1945-1954. The couple moved back to Foley and Luanne worked in personnel management for Fingerhut Corporation in Princeton and then served as secretary for the Benton County Extension Office from 1973 until her retirement in 1991. She was active choir member in Dodge City, Princeton and St. John's Church, served on the Foley Nursing Center Auxiliary Board and was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Luanne was also an active member of the Foley Gardening Club and was an excellent gardener. She also sewed many prayer blankets for theSt. John's Church prayer circles. She was a wonderful mother and friend and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her children: Steven (Sandra), Seattle, WA.; Teri (Greg) Ireland, Rice and Joni (Jim) Caywood-Brooks of Fifty Lakes as well as 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a brother, Dennis Brenny of Mound. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Clyde Courtney Caywood and brothers and sisters: Rita Towne, James, Bill, and Dick Brenny and Mary Anne Roberts.