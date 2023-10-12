Big Non Powerball Lottery Jackpot Won in Stearns County

Big Non Powerball Lottery Jackpot Won in Stearns County

Minnesota Lottery

ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- It wasn't the Powerball but someone playing the lottery in Stearns County has won a big jackpot prize.

On Tuesday there was a winning ticket worth $161,363 in the game Print-N-Play sold at St. Stephen Gas & Grocery.

The progressive jackpot increases as tickets are sold. Once the jackpot is won, the progressive jackpot resets to $5,000.

Players can choose from Bingo, Crossword and Slots. All these games share the same progressive jackpot.

Each of the three play styles is offered at a $1, $3 and $5 price point.  $5 ticket is eligible to win 100 percent of the jackpot $3 ticket is eligible to win 60 percent of the jackpot $1 ticket is eligible to win 20 percent of the jackpot

Get our free mobile app

The record amount ever won in the game is $526,250 – won on a $5 Crossword ticket (12/14/2021).

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows

Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. 

Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON