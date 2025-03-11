Lottery Winner in Maple Grove
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery winner in Maple Grove on Monday.
The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game North 5 has won $137,742.
The ticket was bought at a Speedway in Maple Grove.
The winning numbers drawn are 6, 7, 8, 12, 14. You need to match all five numbers to win the jackpot.
Tickets are $1 each. Drawings are held at 6:17 p.m. daily. With the jackpot won, the game resets to $25,000 for Tuesday's drawing.
