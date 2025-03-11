ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery winner in Maple Grove on Monday.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game North 5 has won $137,742.

The ticket was bought at a Speedway in Maple Grove.

The winning numbers drawn are 6, 7, 8, 12, 14. You need to match all five numbers to win the jackpot.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets are $1 each. Drawings are held at 6:17 p.m. daily. With the jackpot won, the game resets to $25,000 for Tuesday's drawing.

READ RELATED ARTICLES