Lorraine A. Knapek, 92, Sauk Rapids

January 18, 1932 - June 15, 2024

Lorraine Adella Knapek, 92, formerly of Sauk Rapids, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Lorraine was born January 18, 1932 in Elmdale, Minnesota to Anthony & Hedwig (Panek) Puhalla. She married Eugene Knapek on June 9, 1952. A lifelong homemaker, Lorraine enjoyed her family, gardening and quilting. She was an active member of St. Monica’s Society and Sacred Heart Parish where she volunteered at both the church and school.

She is survived by her children, LuAnn (Tom) Roch, David (Paula), Jeffry (Patty), Renee (Russ Hackett) Rasmusson, Jennifer (Tom) Campbell, Kathryn (Michael) Banville, James (Doris) and Kevin (Rachel); sisters, Bernadette Powers and Janice Puhalla; brother, Ronald Puhalla; 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years, Eugene; son, Michael; sister, Delores Metcalf; brother, Jerome Puhalla; and son-in-law, Scott Rasmusson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am Friday, June 21, 2024 at Sacred Heart Church located at 2875 10th Ave NE, Sauk Rapids, with visitation prior, starting at 9am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Country Manor Foundation or Sacred Heart Church.