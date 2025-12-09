February 10, 1937 – December 8, 2025

Lloyd Knapek, age 88 of Foley, passed away December 8, 2025 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 12, 2025 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 11 at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 4:30 PM. Visitation will continue from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lloyd Francis Knapek was born February 10, 1937 in Mayhew Lake Township, Benton County, Minnesota to Conrad and Pauline (Ratka) Knapek. He married Juanita Stumpf on May 15, 1965 at St. Mary's Cathedral In St. Cloud. The couple was married for 60 years. Lloyd dairy farmed and raised his family near Mayhew Lake his entire life. He enjoyed his family and was proud of his 6 girls. He enjoyed socializing, visiting and telling jokes. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Gilman Knights of Columbus and always prayed the Rosary. He will be missed by many who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita 'Nita', of Foley and his daughters: Carrie (Mark) Herbst, Foreston; Beth (Eugene) Peet, Nevis; Sue (Mike) Noehring, Foley; Nancy Thell, St. Cloud; Denise (Mark) Payonk, Foley; Cindy (Wayne) Wilson, Foley, grandchildren: Micaela (Joe), Alexa, Devon (Ashley), Dylan, Luke (Molly), Madi (David), Emma (Alex) and Owen, great-grandchildren; Beau, Landon, Havyn, Colt, Hayes and Remi and well as siblings, Kathleen Heim, Sartell, Mary (Jack) Teff, CO., and Terry (Marie) of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Conrad.