April 9, 1933 - February 25, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Lloyd David Johnston, age 92 of Sartell, MN, formerly of Clear Lake, Pearl Lake, and Minneapolis. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday at Daniel Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

He was born April 9, 1933, in Minneapolis, second child of Harvey and Marie (Fournier) Johnston. After graduating from DeLaSalle High School, he married the love of his life, Rita Spence, they were married 74 years. Lloyd worked his entire career at Acme Metal Spinning, retiring at age 52.

Lloyd was a great outdoorsman and some of his favorite activities included flying, playing cards, joking with his grandchildren and enjoying Rita’s cookies. He was known for his work ethic, financial acumen, love of mathematics, wry sense of humor, and the ability to fix anything.

He is survived by his wife Rita, daughters Theresa and Beth, sons Mike (Renee) Dan (Eileen), Paul (Sarah), Chris (Faith); 16 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren, siblings and many friends.