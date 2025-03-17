Little Falls Organization Looking To Get All Kids To Prom

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota organization is doing its part to help area kids go to prom. Helping Hands 365 in Little Falls is putting on Prom Day Smiles to give away prom dresses and suits to students who want to go to prom but can't afford an outfit.

PHOTO courtesy of Helping Hands 365

CEO Rose Albrecht says it is the first time they have done the event and she couldn't believe how expensive prom has gotten:

"I've got two grandchildren who graduated in the last couple years but I was never involved in that kind of thing with them so I didn't know really how expensive it was and completely different than when my kids went and so I just decided I think we should reach out to the community and see if this is something that we could do."

Albrecht says they have collected about 100 dresses so far and around 10 suits. She says anyone can take advantage of Prom Day Smiles to get a free outfit:

"All we're going to ask them for is who they are, what school they go to, what prom they go to, what their prom dates are, and then their phone number in case we need any feedback or anything, and then the only thing we ask is if they're not going to use the outfit afterward donate it back so we can use it for next year."

Albrecht says they are still collecting outfits and anyone with a prom suit or dress to donate should contact Helping Hands 365. Prom Day Smiles will take place on April 5th and 12th at the Trinity Chapel Church in Little Falls.

Anyone who would like to donate an outfit can contact Helping Hands 365 on Facebook, at 320-733-3341 or HelpingHands-365@outlook.com

