Sauk Rapids-Rice Holding Virtual Prom Saturday Night

SAUK RAPIDS -- A local high school is getting creative to give their upperclassmen a prom experience despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sauk Rapids-Rice High School is hosting its first-ever virtual prom on Saturday night with some help from Mix 94.9 FM.

The station’s Brand Manager Ashli Overlund says the two-hour Starry Night themed event is all about getting the students involved.

They can request songs via our Facebook page and they can send us a message. They can also download our Mix 94.9 app and then chat us their request. If students wanted to give virtual shoutouts to each other or have their voices on the air, we’re just asking them to record themselves on our voice memo on the mobile app and then send it to us that way.

Students can also listen in for some special shoutouts from their principal, teachers, staff members, and some surprise local celebrities.

SRRHS Principal Karl Nohner says they wanted to honor the seniors and recognize the importance of events like prom.

It was really developed around the fact that there’s been a lot of memories that we can’t replicate for our students, all of our upperclassmen, but in particular our seniors. Obviously, for the Class of 2020 there’s a lot lost in activities and things like that.

A virtual grand march photo gallery will be available on the station’s website as well. The fun kicks off at 8:00 p.m. and runs until 10:00 p.m.