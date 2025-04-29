Helping Hands 365 Is Looking For The Best Mom

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Do you know a kid who thinks they have the best mom? Then Helping Hands 365 in Little Falls wants to hear from them.

PHOTO courtesy of Helping Hands 365. PHOTO courtesy of Helping Hands 365. loading...

Kids can write and send in a letter about why they think they have the greatest mom for a chance to get their mom a fabulous gift basket. The letter must include their mom's name, contact information, and be submitted by Tuesday. People can drop off their letter at Helping Hands 365 at 118 East Broadway in Little Falls or email it to helpinghands-365@outlook.com.

Get our free mobile app

Xavier Mouton Photographic on Unsplash Xavier Mouton Photographic on Unsplash loading...

The winner will be announced at 2:00 p.m. on May 8th on their Facebook page. Helping Hands 365 is a non-profit organization dedicated to making a positive community impact by providing food and other basic needs throughout the year.

Nick Fewings on Unsplash Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma

Top 10 News Stories for the St. Cloud Area in 2021