Apollo, Tech Graduation Plan Is Fluid [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says they have a firm plan for graduation for Tech and Apollo students and will be sharing that plan with the school board on May 5. He says the plan is and has to be "fluid" depending on Covid-19. Jett says they will be following the state health department and CDC guidelines but graduation could be done in person with shifts but could be adjusted depending on the Covid-19 situation close to the time of graduation. He says prom will happen for both Tech and Apollo on May 15 and will include a grand march with limited spectators allowed to attend. Listen to our full conversation below.

Students have been back to full in-person learning throughout the school district for nearly two months and Jett says students and staff have adjusted well to the in-person learning model. He says students learn better in-person and accountability is easier to enforce when in-person learning is expected.

The school district announced numerous school administration adjustments for the 2021-2022 school year. The details of those adjustments can be found here. Jett says when one person is moved to a different position it often triggers a domino effect of promotions. He says it is great to have quality administrators to promote within.

The school district is planning summer maintenance projects from parking lot repaving to school entrance adjustments. He says they are still talking about renovations at Apollo high school but because of the pandemic firm plans to move forward with that project is on hold.

Get our free mobile app