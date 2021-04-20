District 742 Announces Staff Changes for Next School Year

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has announced some administrator changes for the next school year.

Get our free mobile app

Superintendent Willie Jett says Deb Jokela, Brianne Hern and Heather Ebnet will be serving new roles in the fall.

Jokela has been named the new principal for Oak Hill Community School. She will replace Mike Rivard who was named Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education for the district. Jokela recently served as Interim Principal of Elementary Education for the Distance Learning Academy.

Hern has accepted a special assignment to work at the district office as a Principal on Special Assignment for Academic Acceleration and School Support. Hern brings over 20 years of experience serving in the district as a math teacher and principal. She is currently the principal at Lincoln Elementary.

Ebnet will serve as Interim Principal at Lincoln Elementary School come this fall. She has held roles as an intermediate-level teacher, academic coach and assistant principal for District 742. Ebnet previously serve as Interim Principal of Secondary Education for the Distance Learning Academy.