District 742 Talks 23-24 Budget

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - At Wednesday's school board meeting, the St. Cloud Area School District will begin the process of determining next year’s budget.

School officials have completed a preliminary budget for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

Highlights from the proposed Annual School District Budget:

In the general fund, estimated revenues of $164,269,806 will be offset by estimated expenditures of $162,405,431, leading to a small ending balance of 44,475.

The student population is estimated at 9,150, up slightly from this current school year's total of 9,138.

Students will be led by 935 teachers and 375 paraprofessionals.

The state-determined basic per pupil unit funding formula has not yet been determined by the state legislature. Last year's number of $6,863 will be used until the new number is determined.

Federal funding for special education is currently less than 15% of the cost. The funding shortfall must be covered by regular revenue and is expected to be $12.5 million.

Federal and state funding is not enough to cover the cost of English learner programs. That cross-subsidy is expected to be $3.7 million.

Foodservice receives 20% of its revenue from meal sales, with the remainder coming from state and federal funding. With Minnesota passing free meals for all, the district will see very little revenue from meal sales going forward.

The General Fund estimates administration costs at $3.8 million, regular instruction at $64 million, and special education instruction at $37.7 million.

In a statement, Amy Skaalerud, Executive Director of Finance and Business Services, explains the school board's priorities:

" The District has prioritized the following items in the 23-24 general fund budget and is able to allocate additional resources to these without deficit spending:

lower class sizes

maintained or increased mental health supports

safe schools

additional support for special education "

School board members will have time to examine the budget in more detail over the next few weeks.

To read the entire preliminary annual school district budget for 2023-2024, click here.

