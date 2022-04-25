Apollo, Tech Graduations Encouraging Patience with Applause

Graduates and families of graduates can get very excited about the announcement of students' names during graduation ceremonies. Because of this Tech and Apollo High Schools have traditionally asked families and students from applause and outbursts while names are announced so all names can be heard and for the process to proceed in a timely fashion. Applause is encouraged after all names have been read.

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON. He says this is a wonderful time in people's lives. Jett says for some people they may be the first in their family graduating from high school. He says this can be a great time for people and he's hoping everyone can respect each other during the ceremonial process. Jett acknowledges there may be some hooting and hollering during the process but would like that to be kept to a minimum.

The Tech/Apollo graduation will look like it used to in 2019 with a one-day event at Rivers Edge Convention Center on June 4. The Apollo graduation ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. with the Tech graduation ceremony to start at 3:30 p.m.