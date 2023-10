The Tech boys soccer team defeated Apollo 2-1 Tuesday night at ROCORI High School to capture the Section 8-2-A title and earn a trip to the Class AA State Tournament. This will be Tech's 2nd straight State Tournament appearance. Tech is 8-7-3 and Apollo's season ends with a record of 13-5-1. Tech will learn Saturday their state quarterfinal matchup.

