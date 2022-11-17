$2 Million Apollo Stadium Improvements Approved by Board

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Apollo High School stadium is getting some upgrades.

The St. Cloud Area School Board approved up to $2 million in funding during its meeting Wednesday night.

The stadium improvements will include resurfacing the track and adding field turf.

The board says by making the improvements with this one-time funding it will lessen the impact on taxpayers for a future referendum.

Additional projects at Apollo scheduled for next year which were previously approved include new classroom furniture in all classrooms, new HVAC and LED lighting in C-wing, roof replacement in B-wing, and resurfacing the tennis courts.

Get our free mobile app

Last year, Apollo saw several improvement and renovation projects completed including a new orchestra room, an outdoor learning classroom, upgraded classroom technology, a new soundboard in the theater, and new furniture in the cafeteria, media center, and entryway.