During last Wednesday's school board meeting for District 742 the board decided to continue with the policy to not allow for the wearing of hats, hoods, and other head coverings in class through the rest of the school year. Learn more about this story here.

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON this week. He says they had some students who expressed themselves about changing this policy and the he and the board is more than willing to have that conversation. Jett says the board said no at this time but the board may be willing to have this conversation again in the future.

Jett says when this policy was first enacted hats, hoods and other head wear detracted from learning. He says being in school is to teach students for future life which includes job interviews and jobs. Jett says years ago hats may have signified gangs or certain groups. He says when this policy was first enacted it took all of those things into account. Jett says students and staff are asking the question, do we need to have this policy and spend so much take taking off hats and hoods.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Willie Jett it is available below.