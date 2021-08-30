St. Cloud Schools Committed to In-Person Learning

St. Cloud School District 742 is committed to in-person learning this upcoming school year. That according to St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett. He joined me on WJON today. He says he believes in-person learning gives students the best educational opportunity. Jett did say they remain flexible in case COVID-19 cases increase and could return to a hybrid or distance learning model if that is what is recommended by the CDC and State Health Department.

Currently 12 and over people are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Because 11 and under students are not eligible Willie Jett says they have to remain cautious with their elementary age students and some of their middle school age students. He says because they don't know who is vaccinated they are asking all students and staff to take precaution to limit the possibility of the spread of the virus. Jett told me he was hoping they wouldn't need to be talking masks for students and the precautions they are currently planning for but he understands what is needed to protect students and staff.