Jett Isn’t Sure What’s Next For Him; Isn’t Ruling Out Education

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett is stepping down as Superintendent following the school year. That announcement came last week. He joined me on WJON today. He says he's not sure what he will do next but expects that to materialize between now and the end of the school year and he'll reveal that when the time is right. Jett says he has enjoyed his time in St. Cloud and is currently focused on this school year.

Get our free mobile app

Jett has two children with the youngest currently a senior at Tech High School. Jett says he's had conversations with his family about this decision for some time. He says the challenges of COVID-19 the last 2 school years has not played a role in his decision to leave. Jett says education has been paramount in his life with both of his parents involved in education. He says the last 2 years have not been easy but the pandemic is not forcing him out of education.

Jett says he is looking forward to dedicating more time to his family and personal interests. He has served as the district's superintendent since 2013, following the retirement of Bruce Watkins.

He worked in the St. Paul, Osseo, Hopkins, Anoka-Hennepin, and Minneapolis school districts, prior to coming to St. Cloud.

My conversation with Willie Jett is available below.