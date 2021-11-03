St. Cloud School District Names Putnam as Next Superintendent

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has announced their next superintendent.

The school board met this Wednesday morning at the District Administration Office to discuss the superintendent selection process. At the meeting, board members voted unanimously to select Laurie Putnam for the role.

Get our free mobile app

She accepted the position, pending contract negotiations. Putnam has been with the district for a number of years working as an Assistant Principal at South Jr. High, a Principal at Kennedy Community School, and most recently she served as the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education.

Last month, Superintendent Willie Jett announced he would be leaving the district at the end of the current school year. He has held the position since 2013.

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!