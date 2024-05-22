St. Cloud Schools Planning Maintenance Projects This Summer

St. Cloud School District 742 is planning numerous buildings and grounds projects this summer. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON this week. Putnam says they are continuing their multi-year HVAC and roofing project at Apollo with the expectation that it will be completed this summer. They also recently completed the resurfacing of the tennis courts at Apollo which now includes lines for pickleball. Putnam also indicates there will be work done on the auditorium. She says they have a commitment to make Apollo the learning environment that the community and students need. Putnam says they are also putting in a temporary controlled entrance and are doing some work on the gym at Apollo. She says it would take a referendum to create an updated more permanent secure entrance.

The District is also planning an addition to McKinley School which will include 4 classrooms, small group areas and restrooms. This improvement will include a dedicated entrance for their middle level students. This addition is expected to be completed in late September.

The school is also putting in a playground at Katherine Johnson School, and adding playground equipment at Westwood Elementary. They are also planning on flooring upgrades at Westwood and Madison Elementary Schools along with restroom improvements.

The money for these projects is budgeted by the school district. Putnam says anything that needs to be replacement can be paid for with long term facilities maintenance funds. She says this is part of their 10 year plan. A new 10-year plan will be coming to the School Board soon if the public would like to weigh in. Putnam says the money for the McKinley addition and auditorium work is coming from long term federal dollars. She says the school district has a balanced budget and they are "very proud of that".

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam, it is available below.