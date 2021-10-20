St. Cloud Superintendent Stepping Down After 2021-2022 Year

ST. CLOUD -- The superintendent of a central Minnesota district has announced his plans to step down at the end of the school year.

St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent Willie Jett made the announcement on Wednesday night that he is not asking for a contract renewal following the current academic year.

He says he is looking forward to dedicating more time to his family and personal interests. Jett has served as the district's superintendent since 2013, following the retirement of Bruce Watkins.

He worked in the St. Paul, Osseo, Hopkins, Anoka-Hennepin, and Minneapolis school districts, prior to coming to St. Cloud.

No announcement has been made regarding Jett's replacement.

