Tech/Apollo Prom & Graduation Will Resemble 2019 this Year

Prom and graduation will look a lot like it used to look like before the pandemic for Tech and Apollo high schools in spring. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says Tech and Apollo will have prom and graduation events in a similar way that was done prior to the pandemic. Students can resume inviting guests outside the district provided they are registered ahead of time. Jett says they won't have any social district restrictions like they had last year.

Willie Jett says the Tech/Apollo graduation will look like it used to with a one-day event at Rivers Edge Convention Center on June 4. The Apollo graduation ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. with the Tech graduation ceremony to start at 3:30 p.m.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Willie Jett it is available below.