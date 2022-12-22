Jett Appointed Education Commissioner

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Wille Jett II has been appointed the Minnesota Commissioner of Education.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the former St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent will succeed Heather Mueller.

Governor Walz is excited about the depth of experience Jett brings to the position.

Having worked in school districts from St. Cloud to St. Paul, Willie Jett understands the shared challenges and diverse needs of schools across our state. I look forward to working together to ensure every child in Minnesota receives a world-class education, no matter their race or zip code.

Jett is currently an instructor in the Education Administration Licensure program in the department of Organizational Leadership, Policy, and Development at the University of Minnesota.

Mueller resigned from the position earlier this fall after leading the department through much of the COVID pandemic.