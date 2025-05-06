Man Charged With Arson for Fire Inside St. Cloud Homeless Shelter

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man is facing charges for allegedly starting a fire inside a St. Cloud homeless shelter.

According to the criminal complaint in Benton County Court, on April 11th at about 6:30 p.m., police were called to 630 Lincoln Avenue Southeast for a report of a fire that was set inside the Lincoln Center.

It was discovered that the fire was set in room 18, which was inhabited by 23-year-old Devon Fullerton, who is a tenant at the Lincoln Center.

Officers believed Fullerton had intentionally set fire to clothing in his room as well as to the wall of his room. They also allegedly found a small can of WD-40 lying close to the burnt portions of the clothes.

Surveillance video shows him leaving the Lincoln Center with a metal bat at about 6:20 p.m.

Several witnesses said they saw Fullerton go into his room with a sledgehammer and heard him slamming it against the wall of his room. The witnesses say he then left the room about three to five minutes later and black smoke was coming from the room.

Get our free mobile app

Fullerton is facing charges of first-degree arson and first-degree criminal damage to property.

READ RELATED ARTICLES