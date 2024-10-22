Limestone Kid Bringing “What Kind Of Man” Tour to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An exciting live performer is bringing their show to Minnesota next year. Parker McCollum is bringing his "What Kinda Man" tour to Target Center on February 7th.
Named after his current single the "What Kinda Man" tour promises fans all of his hits plus some new songs. His song "Burn It Down" has been nominated for "Song of the Year" at the 58th Annual Country Music Awards taking place on November 20th, and his debut album "The Limestone Kid" came out in 2015.
McCollum will be joined on tour by Kameron Marlowe and special guest William Beckmann. Tickets go on sale on Monday.
