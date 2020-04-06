Lee Alan Fladmo, 69, St. Cloud and originally from New Ulm

November 10, 1950 - April 4, 2020

Lee Alan Fladmo, 69, originally from New Ulm, MN passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN. Due to COVID-19 and the safety of the general public, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Lee was born in Madelia, MN to Earl and Adeline (Kunz) Fladmo. Lee lived eight and half years on a farm outside of Hanska, MN. The family moved to New Ulm where they lived for 25 years before moving to Mesa, AZ. After living in Arizona for 20 years, he finally moved back to his home state of Minnesota living in St. Cloud with his brother, Dean. Lee was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 961 and an usher at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Lee is survived by his brother, Dean and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Geraldine (Grischkowski).