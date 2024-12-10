Learn About WWII Destroyer U.S.S. Ward And Its Minnesota Connection
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- You can learn more about World War Two Minnesota sailors and their heroic ship at a presentation in Cold Spring on Wednesday night. Presenter Arn Kind will tell the story about the little-known destroyer the U.S.S. Ward and its crew.
The Ward sunk a Japanese Ko-hyoteki midget submarine in the hours before Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and served three years after December 7th, 1941.
Kind will dress in an authentic WWII sailor's uniform and bring the story to life. The U.S.S. Ward at Pearl Harbor takes place at the District Education Building on 527 Main Street in Cold Spring from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
