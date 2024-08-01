Leander P. “Lee” Zipp, 85, St. Joseph

June 27, 1939 - July 31, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Leander P. “Lee” Zipp, age 85 of St. Joseph, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Lee passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on July 31, 2024, with family by his side. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery will full military honors.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Heritage Hall. Arrangements provided by Daniel Funeral Home.

Leander was born June 27, 1939, in St. Cloud, to William and Alma (Gohman) Zipp. He graduated from Tech High School in 1957 and the honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to JoAnne Feld on September 7, 1961, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel.

Lee worked at Franklin Manufacturing, the V.A. Medical Center in the Engineering, Refrigeration and A.C. Shop, retiring after 35 years. In retirement he did various jobs, working maintenance for Comfort Inn (7 years), drove cars for various dealerships and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years.

He was a member of St. Joseph Parish, and an usher for many years. Lee had many lifelong memberships in various organizations; St. Joe Snowmobile Club, St. Joe Rod and Gun Club, Eagles Club, Knights of Columbus, Catholic United Financial. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting trips out West for elk, deer and antelope. Fishing trips to Canada, camping and waterskiing. He enjoyed casino trips, playing cards, cribbage and spending time with his grand- and great-grandchildren.

Lee is survived by his wife of 62 years, JoAnne; daughter, Jane (Tom) Lowell; granddaughters, Shelly Roettger, Barb (Kameron) Peck, Krista (Joel) Kruse, Kimberly (Mike) Nistler, Katey (Adam) Kunz; grandchildren, Ivan, Lily, Brynleigh, Andrew, Kolton, Miles, Brody, and one on the way; and brother, Harold (Ellen) of St. Augusta.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alma Zipp son, John; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dennis, Lucille Evans and Eileen Dahlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.