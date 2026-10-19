Morrill Township — Lawrence John Schyma, 93, of Morrill Township, Morrison County, died October 16, 2026.

Schyma was born March 24, 1933, in Morrill Township to Thomas and Elsie (Kugler) Schyma. He graduated from Foley High School and served in the U.S. Army, where he earned a degree as a diesel mechanic. He worked as a mechanic on the North Slope and owned and operated a mechanic shop in Fairbanks, Alaska, before returning to Morrill Township to farm and raise pigs. He later worked for Kasella Concrete until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending auctions, and collecting and repairing old tractors. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a life member of Little Falls Post 1112.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen; children Mark (Jessica), Melissa (Kevin) Niska, and Michael (Kari); a brother; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Leah, and siblings Tom, Allen “Chuck,” Elizabeth “Betty” Walcheski and Arlene Bauer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate.

Arrangements are being handled by Foley Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.foleyfuneralhome.net/obituaries/lawrence-schyma