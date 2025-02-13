LaVern M. Halupczok, 97, St. Cloud

April 19, 1927 - February 2, 2025

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2025 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for LaVern M. Halupczok, age 97, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Private burial of the urn will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids. Services are being conducted by the family.

LaVern was born on April 19, 1927 to Michael and Mary (Weller) Saatzer in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in St. Cloud and attended St. Cloud Technical High School. She eventually had to drop out of High School in order to help her mother at home raising their family. She was united in marriage to Joseph R. Halupczok on June 19, 1946 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. LaVern worked for both Fingerhut and Franklin Manufacturing as an Assembler for many years. She was a former member of both St. Peter’s Catholic Church and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

LaVern was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved to spend time with her family, but most especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed attending the many events and activities that they participated in. LaVern also enjoyed playing BINGO, watching the Minnesota Twins and baking bread and her famous caramel rolls. She will be remembered for her good sense of humor and her strong and independent disposition.

She is survived by her children, Caroline Halupczok, David (Vicky), Ray (Nancy), Dennis (Agnes), Tim, Mark (Marion) and James (Laurie); 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Genny Saatzer; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; oldest son, Bill; daughter-in-law, Donna Halupczok; brothers, Ernie, Ollie, Joseph and John Saatzer; and sisters, Betty Nieman, Bernadette Stocker and Rita Turner.

A special thank you to the staff St. Croix Hospice and Good Shepherd Nursing Home; especially Sharon, Theo and Laurie, for their loving and compassionate care of LaVern.