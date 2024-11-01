Laura L. Foss-Linder, 59, Princeton

December 29, 1964 - October 31, 2024

Funeral services will be 6PM Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Laura Foss-Linder, age 59, who died Thursday, October 31, 2024, at her home in Princeton. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Naytahwaush. Visitation will be from 3-7PM Wednesday at the funeral home in Princeton.

Laura was born December 29, 1964, in Detroit Lakes to Leonard and Ruth (Lavoy) Foss. She married Rodney Linder on February 1, 2002, in Elk River. Laura worked as an underwriter for Luminate Home Loans until her retirement in June of 2024. Laura was very kind and generous; she was always there for advice or a hug. She was a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on for her family. Laura always showed up for everything, whether it was a dance show or a football game. She was a teacher to her children; she raised great kids. She was so loved by her family and friends. Laura enjoyed going up north to the lake to the camper, watching her TV shows, Survivor was her favorite, looking at TikToks and drinking her Miller Lights. Family was everything to her. She was so strong, a huge fighter going through her illness. Cancer did not control her. She was so selfless and smart with everything.

Laura is survived by her husband, Rodney of Princeton; son, Ethan Ray (Brenna) Linder of Chesapeake, VA; daughter, Megan Ann (Nolan Linden) Linder of Morris; step-son, Andy Linder of Bradford; step- grandchildren, Avah and Blake; mother, Ruth Foss of Naytahwaush; and brother, Leonard “Noonie” Foss Jr. of Mahnomen.

She was preceded in death by her father.