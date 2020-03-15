Latest News on the COVID-19 Coronavirus in Minnesota
Keeping informed about the spread and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus can be overwhelming. In an attempt to keep you up-to-speed, here are the latest headlines and links to resources on the virus and its impact in Central Minnesota:
Local cancellations:
Latest news:
- State Lawmakers returning to the Capitol
- Microbiologics helping test for COVID-19
- Trump: "Stop Hoarding"
- VA Medical Center adds screening process for visitors, patients
- Boys & Girls Club offers child care for Healthcare families
- 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 35 total
- Walmart reduces store hours nationwide
- St. Cloud Mayor: Area entering next phase of containment
- St. Cloud Catholic Diocese releases practitioners from mass obligations
- Coborn's Announces More Changes
- President declares national emergency
- Minnesota Governor declares state of emergency
- Delta Slashes Flights By 40%
- St. Cloud St. Patrick's Parade, Tent Party Cancelled
- Local health care professionals: Now is not the time to panic
- News Conference: Stearns virus patient had returned from Caribbean cruise
- Positive COVID-19 Test confirmed in Stearns County
- Governor proposes banking state surplus over virus fears
- Coborn's suspends sampling, filling re-usable cups
- CentraCare limits visitors at all locations
- Capital One In St. Cloud Requests Employees Work From Home
- Princess Cruises suspending global operations for two months
- Amtrak waives change fees through April
- ROCORI Schools plan for virus spread
- Minnesota confirms 4th, 5th cases of COVID-19 infections
- Tests show virus could live on surfaces up to 3 days
- CentraCare cancels all Childbirth Education classes, Birthing Center tours
Education disrupted:
- Governor orders temporary closure of Minnesota schools
- Local School Districts closed Monday
- Cathedral, Cathol Community Schools of St. Cloud closed Monday
- St. Bens, St. John's Suspending On-Campus Classes
- Health Department recommends keeping schools open
- Robbinsdale closes schools over virus concerns
- School Districts Limiting Visitors and Activities
- SCSU: MnSCU suspending classes, out-of-state travel
- St. John's Prep preparing for long-term e-learning
Sports disrupted:
- Boston Marathon, Masters Tournament postponed
- Minnesota State High School League announces restrictions for upcoming games
- Huskies: National Collegiate Hockey Conference cancels remainder of season
- Big 10 cancels baskeball tournaments
- Fans banned from Johnnie, Tommie game Saturday
- Twins, MLB delay opening day by two weeks
- Wild, NHL pausing season amid coronavirus concerns
- Minnesota United, MLS shutting down for 30 days
Resources:
