Minnesota’s COVID-19 App Passes 230,000 Downloads

ST. PAUL -- A new app recently launched to help track the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota is catching on.

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that 230,000 people have downloaded the app so far. He says he hopes that number continues to grow.

Strong adoption of this important tool will make sure Minnesotans have as much information about potential exposure as possible so they can help protect the people around them, even those they don’t know.

The free app allows people to anonymously report their positive COVID-19 status and also alerts people to possible exposures.

COVIDawareMN launched on November 23rd and can be downloaded in Google Play and the App Store.