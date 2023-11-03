Fruit Pouches Being Recalled Nationwide Due to Lead

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Health officials are warning people about potentially contaminated fruit pouches.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recalling WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches and advising parents and caregivers not to feed them to toddlers or young children due to elevated levels of lead.

The pouches are sold nationwide by retailers such as Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Sam’s Club.

The FDA says kids who recently ate a WanaBanana pouch should have their blood tested by their healthcare provider. They say common symptoms of lead poisoning include headaches, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

